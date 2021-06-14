Since childhood we all have grown up hearing the benefits of drinking milk daily so much so that for most of us drinking milk has been like a daily ritual!

Interestingly, a lot has been said about milk and its benefits, but when to drink and what’s the best time to drink milk to reap the maximum benefits is still a big question for most of us!

Some experts suggest to kick start the day with a glass full of milk to give your body a healthy boost of energy and nutrition, while others suggest that drinking milk at night releases a compound called Tryptophan, which helps in inducing sleep and it is also believed to heal and relax your nervous system.

There are many theories that revolve around the best time to drink milk depending on the body’s requirement. According to Ayurveda, the best time to drink cow’s milk is in the evening, this is because cow’s milk is heavy to digest and keeps you satiated for a long time and helps in rejuvenating your body, while you are resting. It is believed that drinking cow’s milk in the morning may cause heaviness, whereas drinking it in the evening helps in inducing sleep and relaxing the nerves.

There are many theories that revolve around the best time to drink milk depending on the body’s requirement. According to Ayurveda, the best time to drink cow’s milk is in the evening, this is because cow’s milk is heavy to digest and keeps you satiated for a long time and helps in rejuvenating your body, while you are resting

There’s no denying the fact that there are various theories about the right time to drink milk to reap its benefits and it majorly depends on your health and body’s needs.

If you are drinking milk for a good sleep the ideal time would be at night or evening, if you are looking forward to building muscles and boosting immunity, then drinking milk post workout is the best thing to go for.

Here’s all you need to know about the best time to consume milk. However, there is no scientific evidence on the right time to drink milk but experts suggest that the time of drinking milk should depend on the body’s nutritional needs. If you are looking forward to boosting immunity, then drinking milk during breakfast is a healthy way to give your body the right boost of nutrition. Milk is packed with the goodness of healthy milk fats, protein, vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, potassium to name a few. Moreover, drinking milk helps in the development of bones, improves blood pressure level as well as reduces the risk of heart disease.

If you are planning to lose weight, then going for low fat milk can give your body the right amount of protein and nutrients, which help in accelerating the metabolism, which helps in effective weight loss. Milk keeps you satiated for a long time and curbs odd hunger cravings.

If the sole purpose of drinking milk is to boost your muscle strength and reap great benefits from your workout, then drinking milk post workout helps in building muscles and improves body strength. However, make sure you do not drink too much milk as it may lead to weight gain.