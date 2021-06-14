Listen to your body: Katrina

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is known for her killer body and high fitness levels. The ‘Zero’ actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share her post COVID-19 workout journey.

“Back at it Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again . Going slow and trusting your body s healing process and giving yourself time . Step by step,” wrote the 37 years old.

Katrina Kaif shared testing positive for COVID-19 on April 6, a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the virus.

Later, on April 17 the actress shared that she has been tested negative for the virus with a beautiful picture in a yellow attire. “Negative,” wrote the actress.

Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and often shares posts about her exercise regime and workout.

On the work front, Katrina has multiple projects in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The hit jodi will be sharing screen space after more than a decade. Katrina also has Pawan Kripalani horror comedy Bhoot Police starring newcomers Ishaan Khattar and Siddharth Chaturvedi. The actress stars in Kabir Khan’s Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.