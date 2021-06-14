‘Black Widow’ has fantastic action sequences: Cate Shortland

The director of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Widow Cate Shortland has teased the film’s action in an interview with Fandango.

The film, as the title suggests, is about Scarlett Johansson’s MCU superhero. The movie has Natasha Romanoff confronting her past as a KGB agent.

In an answer to a question, Shortland told Fandango, “It’s got great action. It’s got a lot of heart, it’s emotional. And at times, it can be a little bit dark, but then it opens up again. And it’s really exciting. So I think that’s like this film. This film has fantastic action sequences, which we’re really proud of.”

The director also likened the movie to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the second film in the franchise that released in 2013, perhaps because both films feature a lot of stunt work and actual fighting instead of CGI.

A video called In Pursuit that was released recently featured Johansson and her co-star Florence Pugh’s characters being pursued by other Black Widows. The scene featured awesome stunts and a thrilling chase across rooftops. Written by Eric Pearson, who used a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz also star.

Black Widow was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now release more than a year later on July 9, 2021.