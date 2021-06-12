Realistic training imperative in view of evolving threat matrix: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot and Kotli and addressed the troops undergoing various military exercises, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS attended closing session of corps-level war game at Sialkot where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

The war game was based on defensive operations cycle of a corps under conventional battle field environment in line with operational and planning directives of Pakistan Army. The COAS appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallize future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir.

The COAS also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of corps-level field exercise ‘Takskheer-e-Jabal’. He was briefed about conduct of ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvrings in mountainous and semi mountainous terrain. Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

The COAS also interacted with the participating troops. Appreciating their hard work, high morale and professionalism, the COAS expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exercise. Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas. Separately, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Jordan.

General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Jordan, called on Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment. In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, the CJCSC was awarded Jordan’s highest military award the ‘Order of Military Merit of the First Grade’ on behalf of King Abdullah-II.