Captain Safdar says he fears for his life; demands security from KP IGP

Captain (retd) Safdar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and husband of party Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday demanded security from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying he feared for his life. In a letter, Safdar informed the IGP that Sajjad Afzal, brother of Justice (r) Ijaz Afzal, and the judge’s son Saif Afzal wanted to occupy his land although the land was in his possession for the past 25 years. “And before that it was his father who owned it,” he added. Safdar further wrote that since he was the president of PML-N’s Youth Wing, he had to make countrywide tours. “And since I also have to go to Mansehra as well as Youth Wing president, therefore I fear for my life from both Sajjad Afzal and Saif Afzal,” he informed. He told the IGP that he was making his application part of the record as he had been guaranteed protection of his rights under the 1973 constitution.













