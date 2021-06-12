NAB has great regard for business community: Chairman

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB is a people and business friendly organization. NAB has great regard for the business community which is playing an important role in the country’s progress.

He said that he had not only addressed business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce Karachi (FPCCI) Chamber of Commerce Lahore and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Islamabad but held various meetings with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce Karachi (FPCCI), delegation of Flour Mills Association, delegation of Cotton Ginners Association and delegation of Gawadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. NAB has referred the cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing to FBR. On the direction of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, NAB has established a special desk under the supervision of Director and deputy director at NAB headquarters Islamabad to address the complaints of the business community.

The business community leaders lauded the efforts of Chairman NAB for taking personal interest in addressing their problems timely which is very much on record and news related to address of Chairman NAB to business community at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad was not only published in all the leading newspapers but also covered live by almost all the leading TV channels.

In this backdrop, NAB totally rejects the impression given in a section of the media that the business community has any fear from NAB.

The impression given in media is not only baseless but is a part of malicious propaganda campaign against NAB in order to tarnish its image as the performance of NAB has appreciated by reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. As per a survey of Gillani and Gallup, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.

NAB has filed 1273 references in the learned Accountability Courts throughout the country. Out of 1273 references, the references against the business Community are less than one percent.

NAB during the tenure of present management of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered Rs. 487 billion directly and indirectly.

The total amount recovered by NAB since its inception is Rs. 814 billion which is a record achievement. Out of recovered money, NAB officers/officials have not received even single rupees as NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty.

He said that action is being taken against fake/illegal housing societies and modarba scandals on depriving the poor people of their hard earned money. The housing societies neither handed over them plots nor had returned their hard earned money.