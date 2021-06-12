Pakistan pushing for anti-Islamophobia resolution at UNGA: Ambassador Akram

Pakistan is working on a resolution against growing Islamophobia in some countries around the world and will present it to the United Nations General Assembly for adoption, Ambassador Munir Akram has said.

“We are seeking and in negotiations for a resolution at the General Assembly on this issue [Islamophobia],” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Arab News, a Saudi newspaper based in Riyadh.

“This will take some time,” Ambassador Akram told the newspaper, without specifying when Pakistan would submit the resolution.

“We need to do a lot of convincing at the UN General Assembly with certain countries which are resisting it, including both some western countries and India, but we are trying hard for the resolution.Hopefully we will be able to build consensus,” he added. “I am very hopeful we will get it in there.”

The killing of a Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada earlier this week, which police said was motivated by anti-Muslim hatred appears to have added urgency for the resolution aimed at combating Islamophobia.

The Pakistani leadership have condemned the killings as an “act of terrorism,” with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying it revealed growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

Akram said while most people in the international community realized that Islamophobia was a reality, some nations were opposed to a resolution because it would oblige them to act on anti-Muslim hate crimes.

“There are governments which do not wish to allow the recognition of Islamophobia because it will create obligation for them to take action for the protection of Muslim minorities, communities and these are the governments which are resisting it,” Akram said. Pakistan has been lobbying the cause on the international level, especially among Muslim countries, since PM Khan’s government came to power in 2018.

Despite opposition from the European Union and other western nations as well as India, the UN General Assembly last December adopted a Pakistan and Philippines sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue that emphasized the need to respect “sacred religious symbols.”

Together with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan organized the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UNGA on March 16.

“OIC has done some very good things. They have recognized and propagated the recognition of Islamophobia,” Akram said. “Several resolutions at OIC Foreign Ministers summit level were adopted denouncing Islamophobic actions against Muslims.”

“Islamic commission on human rights has adopted several action oriented resolutions on this,” he said, listing OIC actions. “They have established in the OIC a registry of all actions against Muslims, which is put into a composite report every year.”

In April, PM Khan met Islamabad-based ambassadors of countries belonging to the OIC and briefed them about Pakistan’s efforts at the international level to create awareness against Islamophobia.

Last October, Khan also wrote a letter to leaders of Muslim countries calling for collective action.

“It’s a common cause and all Muslim countries have to do it together,” Akram said, adding that Pakistan was closely cooperating with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim states on the issue.