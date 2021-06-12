LHC settles 63-year-old land dispute in Punjab govt’s favour

The Lahore High Court (LHC) pronounced the decision in a 63-year-old land dispute case in the favour of the Punjab government on Saturday.

Justice Anwaar Hussain of the Lahore High Court ordered Ata Rasool, the citizen, to return to the provincial government the land he had been granted in Khushab in 1958 on lease for a period of three years for the ‘Grow More Food’ scheme. The seven-page decision has also been called a judicial precedent. The decision reads that the case was related to an eight kanals of government land which had been granted to Ata Rasool, the citizen, on lease in 1958 for a period of three years in connection with the ‘Grow More Food’ scheme which had been introduced in 1958.