Monsoon to begin in the last week of June: PMD

The Met Office has said in a report on Saturday that the monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan during the last week of June this year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its seasonal outlook of monsoon said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely be 27-30 June.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near to normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan. The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the wet season. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report. The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season too.

The PMD in another weather report has forecast dusty winds in Karachi and adjoining areas on Saturday (today). Maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius with upto 65 percent humidity level.

The met office has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the city at night or morning.