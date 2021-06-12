LHC to hear Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Wednesday

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday announced a two-member bench of the court, led by Justice Miss Alia Neelum, will start hearing senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif’s bail application in a money laundering case on June 16th (Wednesday).

The other judge on the bench is Justice Syed Shehbaz Ali Rizvi. The court has already directed Asif’s lawyer to give more arguments in the case. Although a senior PML-N leader had filed a bail petition in the LHC on March 27, still hearing of the case could be held only once since three division benches constituted to hear his case have dissolved so far. Last time the bench had dissolved after Justice Asjad Javed Ghural had excused himself from hearing the case.