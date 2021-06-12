PML-N’s Javed Latif booked for violating coronavirus SOPs in Sheikhupura

PML-N MNA Javed Latif has been booked for violating coronavirus SOPs in Sheikhupura, it emerged Saturday. A large number of PML-N activists gathered at the Sheikhupura interchange to greet Latif following his release from jail Friday. He reached his home with the cavalcade. A government official, Shafaqat, filed the complaint against the PML-N lawmaker in the Sadar police station. The FIR named eight individuals, including two of Latif’s brothers and his son, among 220 unidentified people. Latif was arrested in a sedition case in April. He had said that they would not chant Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if anything happened to his party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz. “It is the matter of a leader’s life,” the PML-N lawmaker told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her March 12 show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.”













