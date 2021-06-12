Inquiry powers of commissioner inland revenue withdrawn

The federal government has withdrawn the discretionary powers of conducting inquiry in certain tax matters by Commissioners Inland Revenue.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 announced curtailing the discretionary power of the tax authorities. He said that the discretionary powers of the income tax authorities are proposed to be curtailed:

According to the budget document, tax authorities can conduct inquiry in certain matters regarding amendment of assessment without selection of cases for audit. The power to conduct inquiry is proposed to be withdrawn. The document further said that the time limit for disposal of show cause notices is proposed to be 120 days, and the power of the commissioner to reject advance tax estimates has also been proposed to be withdrawn.