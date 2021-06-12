Draft return form for tax year 2021 issued

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a draft income tax return form for the tax year 2021 to enable tax payers to file their returns from July 01, 2021. The FBR issued SRO 730(I)/2021, dated June 11, 2021, to issue draft income tax return forms for salaried persons, business individuals, association of persons (AOPs) and corporate entities. The FBR invited comments on the draft income tax return forms within seven days from the issuance of the SRO. Last year the FBR had taken a strict stance by not extending the last date for filing income tax returns beyond December 08, 2020 in case of salaried persons, business individuals and Association of Persons. Further, it had also announced that the return filing for tax year 2021 would be started from July 01, 2021. The last date for filing income tax returns by salaried persons, business individuals, AOPs and companies having special year is September 30. Meanwhile, the due date for filing income tax returns by corporate entities having a normal fiscal year is December 31.













