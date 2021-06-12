Passenger car sale in 11 months surges 56.64pc to 139,613

The sale of passenger cars during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 surged by 56.64 percent to 139,613 units, as compared to 89,130 units sold during the same period of last financial year 2019-20.

According to a monthly report released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), a total of 12,934 units were sold in May 2021 against 3,900 units sold in May 2020. However, on a month-on-month basis, the number of cars sold in May 2021 decreased by 10.4 percent as compared to the 14,435 units sold in April 2021.

According to the PAMA, the maximum number of sales were made within the ‘1300 cc and Above’ category at 5,484 units, down by around 20 percent when compared to April 2021 sales figures. Within this category, Toyota Yaris recorded the highest sales at 2,099 units, followed by Honda Cars (Civic & City), Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and Suzuki Swift which sold 1,581, 1,514, 259 and 31 units, respectively.

The second-highest number of sales was made within the ‘Below 1000cc’ category at 4,139 units. Within this category, Suzuki Alto recorded the highest sales at 3,375 units, followed by Suzuki Bolan which sold 764 units.

On the contrary, the ‘1000 cc’ category witnessed a sale of 3,311 units during the month wherein Suzuki Cultus recorded the highest sales at 1,820 units, followed by Suzuki WagonR that sold 1,491 units.

The total number of trucks sold during the month stood at 361 units, down by 28 percent MoM. Isuzu emerged as the best-selling truck, with sales of around 221 units during the month, with MASTER following the lead with sales of 72 units. HINO and JAC made sales of 52 units and 16 units, respectively.

The overall sale of buses was recorded at 34 units, which signifies a decrease of 33.33 percent as compared to the previous month. Within this segment, Master made the maximum sales at 24 units, while Hino recorded the sales of 6 units during the month of May 2021.