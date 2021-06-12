Cryptos’ cap decreases 3.3pc with bitcoin nears $36,000

The crypto market continued struggling on Saturday amid growing criticism from countries and financial institutions on risks attached to cryptocurrencies, and the total market capitalisation decreased 3.3 percent to $1.59 trillion as of 14:20 GMT.

The price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, shed 3.79 percent to reach $35,995. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $674 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price decreased by 1.48 percent to reach $2,436. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $283 billion.

Similarly, XRP shed 4.16 percent to reach $0.839. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $83.8 billion after this decrease.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.47 with a 3.72 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $47.2 billion with this decrease.

Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) shed 2.88 percent to reach $0.314. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $40.7 billion.

On the other hand, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has banned digital asset exchanges from trading meme- or fan-based tokens, non-fungible tokens and exchange-issued tokens. The regulation, which is expected to affect tokens like Dogecoin as well as tokenised arts and collectibles, was enacted on Friday with immediate effect, although it’s not retroactive, according to a statement from the regulator. The exchanges are required to comply and revise their rules within 30 days, the regulator said. Failure to do so could result in the delisting of the digital token, it said.

Earlier, IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice cautioned, “Crypto assets can pose significant risks and effective regulatory measures are very important when dealing with them.” He said that adoption of bitcoin as legal tender by El Salvador raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis.