K-Electric teams remove illegal underground kunda network in Ali Brohi Goth

K-Electric teams removed an underground kunda network in Ali Brohi Goth, Landhi. The network was being used to power 15 houses in the locality; theft of electricity through these illegal means deteriorates the profile of the area. Recently, K-Electric had been working with the community and completed the installation of Aerial Bundled Cables for a safer and reliable supply of power to the area. To further facilitate customers and regularize their electricity connections, the utility had also provided over 1000 low-cost meters to the residents.

The kunda network was discovered during a post-installation inspection by KE teams. Similar practices have also been encountered in other high loss areas through which electricity worth millions of rupees is being stolen, abstraction of electricity through illicit means are a major cause of tripping and local faults. According to spokesperson K-Electric, power theft may also cause severe safety hazards.