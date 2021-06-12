Faysal Bank initiates Vaccination Drive for employees

Prioritizing the health and safety of their staff and customers, the leading Islamic bank of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited has initiated the FBL Vaccination Drive at their Head Office in Karachi. The vaccine will be administered, free of cost, to 7,000 plus employees of the bank (of ages 18 years and above). On the first day of the drive, over 300 employees received the single dose CanSinoBio vaccine administered by a team of certified health professionals. The Vaccination Drive will continue in the coming weeks with separate arrangement for female staff. Vaccination Centers were being set up at different locations within the bank’s network to facilitate employees across the country. MonisMirza, Head Human Resources at Faysal Bank said, “We, at Faysal Bank, have always believed in providing a safe and healthy working environment for our employees. All of our employees are encouraged to actively participate in this vaccination drive and play their part in curbing the spread of the virus to ensure a safe environment for themselves, their families and our customers.” As one of the top banks of the country, Faysal Bank has always emphasized on the wellbeing of their employees and customers. Since the onset of the pandemic the bank has been ensuring strict adherence to all health and safety protocols in its Head Office and branches across the country to provide a safe environment to all its staff and customers.













