Industrial output surges 68.07pc in April, 12.84 pc in 10 months

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 68.07 percent on a year-on-year basis during the month of April 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 144.92 points during April 2021 against 86.23 points during April 2020, showing positive growth of 68.07 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the overall production increased by 12.84 percent compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The industrial production during July-April (2020-21) was recorded at 149.99 points against the output of 132.93 points during July-April (2019-20). The highest increase of 9.89 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 2.05 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.91 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

The major sectors that showed positive growth during April 2021 included textile (191.29%), coke and petroleum products (85.76%), pharmaceuticals (5.81%), chemicals (91.64%), non-metallic mineral products (27.32), automobiles (2953.06%), iron and steel products (843.22%). fertilizers (11.96%), paper and board (30.66%) and food, beverages and tobacco (8.73%) .