Federal budget provided special relief to the downtrodden CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has presented the best budget in which special relief has been provided to the deprived segments of society. He said that for the first time in history, tax relief of billions of rupees had been given to different sectors. He said that initiatives announced in the federal budget would further strengthen the national economy. Due to the solid policies of the government, all economic indicators had turned positive. He slammed the opposition and said that indecent and undemocratic attitude during the budget speech as well as unjustifiable hue and cry on such a balanced budget was not a positive approach. He also termed the attitude of opposition on public-friendly initiatives against the national interest. The opposition’s confusion over the best and balanced budget was quite obvious to all. The opposition did not want Pakistan to be economically strong, the CM said. These elements had lost consciousness after seeing the real statistics and facts of improvement in the economy, he added. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was put on the road to progress and prosperity. He assured the budget of Punjab would be people-friendly as well.













