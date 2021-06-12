Federal govt led by PM Imran Khan presented extraordinary budget: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said Saturday that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has presented an extraordinary budget for FY 2021-22.

He said that the weak segments of the society were given special relief in the budget. “As per the measures announced in the budget, the stabilizing economy will further strengthen,” he added.

Usman Buzdar further said that all the economic indicators have turned positive due to the solid policies of the government.

“Opposition’s response to the pro-people measures announced in the budget 2021-22 is conflicting with the national interests,” said Buzdar, adding that opposition’s confusion on the well-balanced budget is clear.

Usman Buzdar further remarked that the opposition didn’t want Pakistan to be economically strong. It doesn’t suit them to do politics on the budget.

“Pakistan is on its way to economic stability under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” he concluded.