Zero water shortage brings down electricity shortfall

After weeks of water crisis, the shortfall of water on Saturday, stands at zero point which ultimately reduced the electricity shortfall.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased the water share of the provinces for the third time since the crisis hit the country.

An Irsa spokesperson said that Punjab is being provided with 120,000 cusecs of water, Sindh 149,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,000 cusecs.

However, the IRSA maintained that Sindh has 35,000 cusecs water losses in the province due to loopholes in the system.

A number of factors also helped in reducing the electricity shortfall in the country, including good weather conditions and zero shortfall of water.

Power Division sources said that the electricity shortfall now stands at 3,500 megawatt against the total production of 20,500 megawatt while the power demand stands at 24,000 megawatt. The power production at Tarbela Dam has improved.

Earlier, a number of areas of Lahore and its adjoining districts continued facing power load shedding leaving the consumers at the mercy of the ongoing heatwave and forced to experience six to eight hours loadshedding.