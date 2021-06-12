Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am a 32-year-old girl based in Lahore. I’ve a friend who I’ve known for the past 10 years and I really like him. He lives in Dubai and whenever he’s in town or if I happen to travel there, we meet and hangout. The thing is, he can get really mean sometimes for instance, whenever he’ll be in town, he’ll text me if I want to hangout. When I’ll say ‘yes,’ he’ll be like ‘is there a party going on? If yes, let me come and get you and we go together.’ But when I’ll tell him, ‘no there’s no party just come if you want to simply hangout with me,’ he’ll make up an excuse and not come. I’m a social person actually so he thinks I know about all the latest parties etc. I’m feeling really angry at him but then he’s a good guy too with a good heart. Shall I continue meeting him or just cut him out of my life?

Regards,

A Friend Indeed

Mathira’s Advice:

When someone’s treating you like this, then they’re actually using you. Because you like him, your mind’s camouflaging his ugliness and trying to see his niceness. If he was a nice person, he wouldn’t be doing this. If someone wants to meet you only because there’s a party going on, then that person’s not into you. They’re not interested in you and you’re just running into a wall. In the future, you’ll just be hurt by him so it’s best to turn away which will be better for you. I think you should ghost him for sometime whenever he’s in town. Ignore his messages and see how he reacts. If he asks what the matter is and if you ghosting him affects him, then that means he’s kind and humane. But if he ghosts you back and goes back to his hometown unaffected, then he was worth cutting out.

Rose’s Advice:

You should cut him out of your life because he’s not a friend to you. He actually only uses you to get into parties. You also have to think whether he takes you partying when you’re in his city. If he’s actually a friend, then he wouldn’t mind spending time with you. I understand that he wants to let his hair loose and have fun and relax while holidaying in your city but that doesn’t justify how he makes an excuse every time you tell him there’s no party. This isn’t friendship. On the other hand, I feel maybe he’s just a party person. Just driving around and having dinner is maybe not his personality. But if you go to Dubai and he doesn’t take you partying like he expects of you when he’s in your city, then he’s not a friend and you need to cut him off.

