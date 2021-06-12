Gwen celebrates upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton with intimate bridal shower

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s family felt she needed a sweet escape. The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, was the guest of honour at an intimate bridal shower with her family and friends at a restaurant. On Thursday, June 10, the star shared photos and videos from the party, saying, “I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate…I’m getting married!”

Already dressed the part in a festive top, Stefani gave fans a glimpse of the pink-hued garden roses that left her “feeling loved, feeling blessed,” the prettily wrapped packages and one card that contained her parents’ wedding invitations. The last shot, featuring the bride-to-be sipping from a wine glass, summed up her emotions, with Stefani writing simply, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED.”

Shelton, 44, said on NBC’s Today show in March that he and Stefani planned to wed “hopefully this summer.”

Five years after they met on NBC’s The Voice, Shelton proposed with a huge round brilliant diamond ring this October. It was a moment Stefani, admittedly, had been anticipating for a minute.

“I think in a romantic way when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly and so late in your life, you think, ‘I wanna marry you, like now!'” Stefani later said on the Today show. “That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married.’ So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”

Because just months before the couple went public with their relationship in late 2015, he was navigating the end of his four-year marriage to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was undergoing her own divorce from Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three sons.

But half a decade in, healed from their past and madly in love, Stefani had no doubt she’d found her guy in Shelton.

“It’s funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday. I was getting a little bit anxious,” Stefani said on the Today show, “cause I started having a little insecurity and so it was right on time.”