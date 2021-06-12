Shahrukh Khan reciprocates love shown by Tom Hiddleston

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Loki series’ first episode came out on Wednesday when Disney+ shared a video of ‘Loki’ star Tom Hiddleston playing word association game for his Inidan fans.

Not once but twice, Tom Hiddleston associated Shahrukh Khan with words; once with India and then Bollywood. The god of mischief further shared that his sister used to live in Indian city Chennai, so he had been there a few times.

Shahrukh Khan reciprocated the love shown by the MCU’s most loved anti-hero. “You are kind, God of Mischief…” responded Khan to the Disney+ tweet. “Hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!!,” he added.

Loki’s first episode premiered June 9 on Disney+ and is said to be MCU’s best series so far.

“Loki is by far the biggest Disney Plus show that s gonna have huge impact on the MCU moving forward,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“Loki will be crazier than Wanda Vision and the audience are going to have a pure cinematic experience,” he added.