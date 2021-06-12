Natalie Portman and Julianne to star in ‘May December’

Filmmaker Todd Haynes is teaming up with Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for his next directorial May December.

Haynes, known for movies such as Carol and Far from Heaven, will direct the new film from a screenplay that was written by Samy Burch with the story by Burch and Alex Mechanik, reported Variety.

The family drama is set 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are set to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.