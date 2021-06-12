I’ve had to be patient with myself: Katrina

Katrina Kaif is back in the game, folks. The actor, who recovered from Covid-19, has started working on her fitness regime again. On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and mentioned how she has had to be ‘patient’ with herself as getting back to working out is no cakewalk for those who have recovered from the infection.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body. U have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”

The actor is quite a fitness enthusiast, and fans have been missing her updates from the gym.

On April 17 this year, Katrina Kaif announced that she had tested negative for Covid-19. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: “Negative”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty.