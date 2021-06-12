Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls and hailstorm were also forecast during next 24 hours in the country.

Hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, Met office reported.

In the last 24 hours rain wind-thunderstorms occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper and central Punjab.

Weather remained hot in other parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan during this time.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 58mm, Balakot 11mm, Malam Jabba 08mm, Lower Dir 04mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 28mm, AP 27mm), Garhidupatta 05mm, Punjab: Narowal 18mm, Murree 07mm, Sialkot (City 12mm, AP 04mm), Gujrat, Gujranwala 06mm, Mangla 03mm, Sargodha, Jhelum 02mm and Joharabad 01mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday remained Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47 °C, Jacobabad, Larkana 46 °C and Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C.

The Met office issued a warning that wind thunderstorms with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Azad Kashmir, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot during Saturday/Sunday.

It advised people intending to travel towards these areas especially towards tourist resorts to check weather conditions before planning their visit to avoid any untoward situation.