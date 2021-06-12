Seminar held to mark international day against child labour

LAHORE: A seminar was jointly organised by the Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, Society for the Protection of Child Rights, and Save the Children at a local hotel, to mark the International Day Against Child Labour.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest on the occasion, while Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, along with other members of the Punjab Assembly, attended the event.

The minister told the seminar participants that Pakistan was included in those countries which had signed a number of international agreements to ensure protection of child rights, calling for immediate and effective measures to end child labour and forced labour.

The government has taken a number of steps to prevent violence against children, but “we all, as responsible citizens, need to fully support the government and bring to its notice any violation against children”.

Ejaz Alam emphasised that provision of quality education to children was a constitutional right of children while the constitution of Pakistan contained provisions related to child education and labour. He appealed to the nation to take part in the campaign for creating awareness regarding child rights. He added that the Punjab government had approved the domestic workers bill from the Punjab Assembly and it was showing good results. But “we all have to discourage those elements who are forcing their children towards beggary,” he added.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed said that child labour was an important issue related to child protection not only in Pakistan but all over the world. She said that the CPWB was working on legal framework in collaboration with the other departments to prevent child abuse and ensure their welfare. She said that a nursing training course for girls residing in the bureau had been started. Arrangements have been made which would prove to be an important step forward and these girls would also be able to secure their economic future through decent employment.

MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain said that the government had to take immediate steps to increase the working age to 18 years.

At the end of the seminar, commemorative shields were also presented to the provincial minister and other guests.