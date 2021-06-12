NAB arrests PPP leader Khurshid Shah’s son



Khurshid Shah’s son Farrukh Shah has been arrested by NAB after he appeared in the accountability court. The court has reserved its verdict for the MPA Farrukh Shah case.

By complying with the Supreme Court’s order Shah surrendered himself to the accountability court.

Earlier this week, Farrukh had withdrawn his pre-arrest bail. During the hearing, Farrukh Shah’s lawyer Farooq H Naik said in court that NAB has completed the investigation, what is the need to arrest Farrukh Shah? It is not a crime to own property.

NAB lawyer said that Farrukh Shah did not cooperate in the investigation, NAB has been issuing arrest warrants for Farrukh Shah since April 2020.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said that bail parameters have been fixed in Talat Ishaq case, the court cannot go beyond the parameters of Talat Ishaq case.

