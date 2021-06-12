Resolution to reject the budget submitted to the Punjab Assembly



A resolution to reject the federal budget 22-2021 was submitted to the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was tabled in the Punjab Assembly by PML-N member Hina Pervaiz Butt, who said that the House rejects the federal government’s ‘poor enemy budget’.

The resolution said that the budget of the federal government consists only of manipulation of data; the federal government did not announce a single plan for Punjab in the budget.

The PML-N resolution further said that the federation has been using the allocated budget of Punjab for three consecutive years.

The resolution submitted by Pervez Butt also said that the rate of inflation has gone up by 11%, in which case the 10% increase in the wages of the workers is unfortunate.