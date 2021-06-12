PTI govt set to solve health sector problems in GB: Kulsoom Farman



During a visit to the Director Health Office and Regional Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit-Baltistan, Parliamentary Secretary Kulsoom Farman said, ”the health sector has been neglected for far too long and this has the problems of this sector. The only difference between the PTI government and previous governments is that we are here to resolve these issues in good faith. We will succeed in our goals as major reforms are being made for this sector.”

She also talked about the incentives that will be given to doctors and paramedical staff. The recommendations made by the Baltistan Health Department will be taken into consideration while making the major reforms.

During her visit, Director Health Dr Syed Sadiq Shah briefed her on different activities being carried out in the hospital. They were accompanied by other senior staff members as well.

She said that the health department is fully aware of the problems and they will be solved only when we make serious efforts to solve them.

The PTI government is focusing on four important areas which include education, health, communication and tourism. There are innumerable opportunities in tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying special attention to tourism in the region. She said that the package of Rs370 billion is not a trivial package. It will change the destiny of the people of the

region.

She added that constructive criticism is always welcome from the opposition, however, negative criticism does nothing but harm the region. We are trying our best to fix the economy of the region. We also invite the opposition to come with us and we will all work together.

She said that opportunities do not present themselves again and again. Therefore, we have to work together for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“If we do not think positively today then future generations will not forgive us. We have to think about the future, so we invite all the opposition parties to come and work with us. We will start a policy of reconciliation for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan,” she stated.