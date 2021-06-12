Sindh water crisis; federal government turns a blind eye



Sindh Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal said that water scarcity has reached an all time high in Karachi as Sindh has not been receiving its fair share of water supply.

The water crisis is intensifying in Sindh due to the lack of release of water for Sindh. Along with that the Federal government has been doing injustice to the province in power and gas supply. Moreover, there is an insufficient release of funds under the National Finance Commission award, the minister added.

He was speaking to the media after the ceremony of Youm-e-Dua at the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton. The ceremony was held on the appeal of the Sindh government to end the persisting water crisis in the province,

“The Guddu Barrage in Sindh had been facing water shortage, but the Sindh government had to face the baseless accusation of stealing water from the share of Balochistan,” he said.

He also said that every anal in Sindh is facing a shortage of water but nothing is being done. The government’s appeals are going to waste as the federal government has turned a deaf ear towards Sindh.

He said the provincial authorities had lodged over 40 FIRs against instances of irrigation water meant for cultivation being stolen.