Punjab will hear good news in budget: Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the federal budget depicts the vision of the PTI government aimed at improving the quality of life through holistic reforms. Talking to the media at DGPR Office here on Friday, Dr Firdous regretted that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was made hostage to whims and desires of the Sharif family and corruption prospered by leaps and bounds during 2008-18. The PTI has made ACE an independent institution to overcome corruption and historic achievements have been gained during the last three years, she said.

The Special Assistant said the government has eliminated political interference in the department to ensure transparency and impartiality. The ACE has made recoveries worth Rs 222.85 billion from August 2018 to May 2021. Out of this amount, state land worth Rs 193.8 billion was retrieved from the illegal occupants. This also includes state land valuing Rs 24 billion that was occupied by the PML-N parliamentarians and cronies of the Sharif family who had built commercial entities including plazas, cinemas, petrol pumps and shops etc.

Dr Firdous said the ACE has got deposited Rs 26.7 million directly and Rs 2.35 billion indirectly in the national exchequer under different heads. Meanwhile, 18 accused were arrested in the Punjab Public Service Commission paper leakage scandal and 8 others accused were arrested for corruption in Workers Welfare Board besides recovering Rs 5 crore. The PML-N got recruited 4600 persons illegally in 12 public sector universities and the ACE has gleaned corruption worth Rs 6.5 billion.

The SACM said the PML-N incurred a loss of Rs 300 billion to the national exchequer through illegal registration of 7000 vehicles in connivance with the Excise Department. She appealed to the people to vaccinate themselves and asked the Ulema to motivate the people during the Friday sermons. The government is going to set up a vaccination desk at every shrine to make Pakistan corona free, she said.

The Special Assistant said the PTI is working to protect the rights of the journalist community and it will not disappoint the working journalists in any case. If there is any corruption, dig it out with facts so that the government may take immediate action. I will act as a bridge between the CM Office and journalists, she said.

Dr Firdous said the people of Punjab will hear good news in the upcoming budget as economic indicators are positive. To a question, she said the FIA has informed the court that the arrest of Jehangir Tarin is not required as the investigation is in process. That is why Jehangir Tarin has withdrawn his bail application. She said that although corruption has not ended but corrupt are afraid of Imran Khan. The PML-Q is an ally party and we will jointly counter corruption.

The SACM said that one side picture is shown in the leaked video. I called the police but Abdul Qadir Mandokhel ran away from there. He was drunk and I am surprised that what sort of eunuch he is that he could not dare to face a woman. The application is submitted to PEMRA and notice has been issued to the channel. Anyone will react if abuses are hurled at one’s late parents. Mandokhel was out of senses and we will defend ourselves at every forum because it is not the party stance of the PPP, concluded the SACM.