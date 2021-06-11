Economic stability marks beginning of ‘Golden Era’ of development: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the ‘Golden Era’ of development had begun in the country as the present government’s prudent policies ensured economic stability. Responding to the anti-government remarks of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the purchasing power of citizens had increased by 36.6 percent, thanks to people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added that wages of the labourers associated with all the sectors including construction had increased by 29 percent. Highlighting economic achievements of the present government, he said the current account remained surplus for the last ten months, exports surged by 13 percent, large-scale manufacturing grew by nine percent and over one billion dollars were deposited in the Roshan Digital Bank Account. Likewise, the Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs 4,170 billion in taxes during the first eleven months of Fiscal Year 2021, while the agriculture sector grew by 2.77 percent and primary balance remained surplus for the first time in the last five years, he added.













