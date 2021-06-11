PEC directed to create database of engineers: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has been directed to set up a complete database of engineers.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the Federal Association of Government Engineers who called on the minister.

The data bank will make it easier for the ministry to make future policies and find sustainable solutions to the problems being faced by the engineers, Shibli Faraz said. The assured the delegation to play his role in resolving the problems of the engineers. Shibli Faraz said that the PEC has also been directed to work on welfare schemes for engineers.