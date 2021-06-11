Jubilation for Overseas Pakistanis

When several countries across the world have promulgated voting rights for their expatriates over the years regardless of the complexities, it should be a moment for jubilations for some 9 million Overseas Pakistanis for finally getting their right to vote as well after seven and a half decades.

With the passing of the ‘Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020’ by the parliament for changes in the original ‘Election Act, 2017’, procedures have set into motion for the purpose with electronic voting machines (EVMs) being utilised for the next general elections. Although there had been some reservations by the opposition over their induction, the fact remains that they are yet to be fully tested with the ECP tasked to work out the technicalities in collaboration with NADRA.

On the voting mechanism, the government has chosen to utilise biometric EVMs and internet voting for Overseas Pakistanis. However, not long ago President Arif Alvi claimed that paper ballots shall also be mandatory so it’s too early to speculate the actual plan. While the specifics are yet to be finalised, what could be done is induct polling centres in places with a significant number of expats which could ideally be setup at diplomatic missions abroad. Alternatively, time-barred internet voting system linked with NADRA data can be considered conditional to biometric facial recognition (if fingerprinting isn’t possible).

While it should be easy for NICOP card holders, voting plan for those expats who hold a single nationality with a POC card (mostly in those countries which by law prevent dual nationality) needs to be chalked out by the government if there isn’t any.

Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country who send remittances amounting to billions of dollars (record figures this year alone) which keep the economy afloat in a way. Sadly, they have been taken for granted over the years by some previous leaderships who resisted any possibility for granting them voting rights. These hardworking Pakistanis belonging to both blue and white collar classes were often criticised for ‘being abroad and not knowing ground realities’ when in fact, many of them are well-informed.

Yes, this may sound odd but stereotyping them remained common amongst several sections of the society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was their voice in the parliament who fulfilled this promise in a timely manner. After further legislation in the senate, it should be a smooth sailing for the government to formally proceed on the matter.

Had the opposition been serious enough then could have worked with treasury benches instead of raising hue and cry in the parliament. *