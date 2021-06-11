Lessons from Ghotki

The heart-wrenching train collision at Ghotki represents a dark moment. It also signals the prevailing and ongoing mismanagement of Pakistan Railways.

The collision, or double accident, that occurred earlier this week left tragedy in its wake: at least 55 passengers died and 150 were injured. How did it happen? In simple terms, eight carriages of the Millat Express derailed and crashed on to the adjacent track. The incoming Sir Syed Express had no opportunity to break. And the rest is what we saw on news channels. Sadly, this wasn’t the first disaster of its kind. For back in 2005, something similar happened when three passenger trains collided — on the same piece of track — killing 130 and injuring more than 160.

The present government must, on a priority basis, develop a holistic strategy framework to evolve transport infrastructure in Pakistan. Though this is not to let Sindh off the hook. And while accidents can and do happen we must be prepared. This means having an emergency action plan in place. Last but not least, the Centre needs a reality check. It is high time that it start living in the present and stops blaming previous governments for current inefficiencies. Unfortunately, this has not happened. Those sitting at the helm seldom ponder their shortcomings. They are too busy bleating on about the ineptitude of their predecessors.

Emergency checkpoints must be installed at regular intervals along all highways and near all railway stations. Ambulances and trained paramedics must be on standby to scramble towards crash sites with the necessary medical equipment to deliver first aid

Considering the frequent number of unfortunate accidents on railway tracks and highways, both Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority, respectively, need to envision the implementation of safety measures at the earliest. First, the condition of all highways connecting cities as well as the roads leading to these highways and rail tracks must be monitored and scrutinised. Effective quality control is a must so that any repair work can be completed at the earliest.

Secondly, emergency checkpoints must be installed at regular intervals along all highways and near all railway stations. Ambulances and trained paramedics must be on standby to scramble towards crash sites with the necessary medical equipment to deliver first aid. They also need to have hotline emergency numbers to call for back-up in the form of more ambulances and heavy machinery in case of a serious crash.

Third, the recent train crash and accidents that occur on inter-city highways must be seen as case studies by the concerned authorities to develop the health sector. There is an urgent need to develop medical units that provide first aid and can administer quick surgery in case of accidents of any form. Small areas and cities must have properly maintained clinics and trained doctors ready to help residents.

A crash occurring in a remote area requires emergency workers and heavy machinery to be called in from far-off places. This essentially takes time. Special zones must be created in each district where personnel are available to facilitate logistics during an emergency. To achieve this objective, the overall lifestyle of the residents and the quality of infrastructure of the districts, towns, and cities must be evolved. For instance, if the government establishes a medical treatment centre and a search and rescue centre in Ghotki, it will give training to the residents in the required fields. The residents will join these centres as employees, learn a new skill, and create an avenue of income generation.

Fourth, a holistic infrastructural development initiative must be pursued by the federal and provincial governments in close collaboration with the public and the private sectors. The objective must be to develop roads, railways, buildings, housing schemes, across the provinces. Accountability and transparency must be observed in letter and spirit. Any government funding earmarked for the provinces must be evaluated and scrutinised on a quarterly basis. Pledges by the political leadership must translate into actionable points and results must be presented to a committee overseeing such developments. Otherwise, if funds are allocated and not utilised, then this current dystopian state-of-affairs will persist in the interior parts of all provinces.

We, as a nation, need to consciously think about the future. While our past has been tarnished with bad memories, our future can be pleasant. We need to think of the entire country and provide avenues to all sectors to think, act, grow, and evolve into a better version of themselves.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar