Remittances from Belgium, Luxembourg for Roshan Digital Accounts rise by 270pc

In the first 10 months of the current financial year 2020-21 (July-April), the remittances from Belgium and Luxembourg have increased by 270 percent amounting to the US$ 202.6 million as compared to the US$ 54.8 million in the corresponding period of last year.

This was stated by Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A Janjua at a webinar on “Roshan Digital Accounts’ (RDA), which was joined by Founding President and CEO Meezan Bank Irfan Siddiqui, and State Bank of Pakistan Managing Director Syed Irfan Ali.

The webinar was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Limited to apprise the diaspora about the features of Sharia compliant investment and financing opportunities.