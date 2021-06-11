Aamir Khan tops in PGF Qualification School Golf

LAHORE: The PGF Qualification School Golf 2021-22 concluded at the exquisite Royal Palm Golf Course here on Friday after four rounds of competitive golf that tested to the full the golf career seeking talented golfers. Many players who are associated with the sport and golf courses all over the country make their livelihood through this connection but seek a more remunerative career of a professional by fine tuning their playing skills and augmenting earnings through performances in open events. After four rounds of intense try out, 55 competent and masterly ones managed to earn the Professional Golf Circuit Playing Card which made them eligible to participate in national open golf tournaments. At the start of the trials, 283 were vying for this honour but only 55 succeeded while 60 got the reserves card and 168 were weeded out.

The man who topped in the PGF Qualifying School Golf was Aamir Khan of Peshawar. Up against some artful adversaries, he played the four rounds with controlled nerves and compiling scores of 72 in the first round, 73 in the second round, again 73 in the third round and an excellence oriented 69 in the final round on Friday. Overall aggregate for four rounds achieved by him was 287, one under par. And his effort looked notable as he was the only one with an aggregate under par score. Out of the other illustrious ones Aasher Masih of Lahore Gymkhana ended up as the runner-up by showcasing plentiful golfing ability. His aggregate score for four rounds in this championship was 290. Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi ended up third with a four rounds aggregate score of 293.