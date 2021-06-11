Politicians of merged areas welcome Rs54 bn allocation in budget 2021-22



Politicians, Maliks and civil society on Friday welcomed earmarking of Rs54 billion for merged tribal districts in budget 2021-22 and termed it a huge allocation that would help expedite pace of economic growth and development there.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Muhammad Shafiq welcomed Rs54 billion allocation in the Federal Budget 2021-22 for merged areas and expressed the hope that its quick release and transparent utalization would help bring all seven tribal districts soon at par with developed regions of Pakistan.

Out of this huge amount, Rs30 billion has been allocated for 10 years Accelerated Implementation Program under Tribal Decades Strategy 2020-2030 for merged areas.

Tribal elder Asghar Afridi said that allocation of such a huge amount in the budget would help improve socio-economic services besides strengthening infrastructure, agriculture, education and health sectors in all seven tribal districts of erstwhile FATA.

Former Nazim Bhadar Khan said merger of Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an important decision and its fruits have been visible after allocation of Rs54 billion in the budget 2021-22.

They termed the budget people friendly with maximum relief provided to all strata.