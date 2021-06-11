Govt allocates over Rs 14bn for environmental conservation, adaptation initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 14.327 billion for various ongoing and new projects of climate change division aimed at enhancing countries resilience against environmental degradation with maximum funding for its flagship project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP).

According to the Public Sector Development Program 2021-22, the total estimated cost of the three ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was over Rs 125.284 billion.

The maximum funding was allocated for TBTTP Program which was Rs 14 billion whereas Rs 14.327 billion would be spent on the total projects of the MoCC.

The amount allocated for Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit project was allocated Rs 15 million where the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 59.288 million.

The least amount allocated was Rs12 million for Establishment of Pakistan WASH Strategic Planning and Coordination Cell among the ongoing projects. However, around Rs 300 million were allocated for the new project of Establishment of Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 (6.1) Reporting where the total estimated project cost was over Rs 12.89 billion.