Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 4461.911 million for the ongoing and upcoming projects of Maritime Affairs Division for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the budgetary document, the fiscal allocations earmarked include Rs. 2972.963 million for the ongoing projects and Rs. 1488.948 million for the new projects.

The maximum allocation of Rs. 2100.544 million for the ongoing projects has been made for the construction of Eastbay Expressway, Rs. 632.605 million for construction of Gryone Wall/Break Water and Allied Works at East Bay, Rs. 159.650 million for the acquisition of Marine Services Vessels for Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Rs. 38.509 million for Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar, Rs. 31.975 million for upgrading the berthing facilities for boats at Gwadar and Rs. 9.680 million for establishment of CPEC Support Unit for projects and activities in Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

The allocations for new schemes includes Rs. 287.540 million for establishment of Dock Terminal (GPA), Rs. 295.000 million for studies on making Gwadar Port More Competitive, Rs. 281.050 million for the establishment of a business park at Korangi Fish Harbour, Rs. 192.168 million for establishment of port control tower, Gwadar Port, Rs.170.100 million for establishment of cold Storage and freezing tunnels, Rs. 148.000 million for feasibility study of capital dredging of berthing areas and channels for additional terminals, Rs. 94.500 million for modification of auction hall, Rs. 20.590 million for rehabilitation of leading light tower, Gwadar.