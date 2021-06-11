IHC reserves decision on appointment of president NBP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on four identical petitions challenging the appointment of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and its chairman.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted a hearing on four petitions filed separately regarding the above matter and reserved its verdict after listening to the arguments of all parties.

At the outset of the hearing, the official of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) produced the record pertaining to the appointment of NBP, President Zubair Soomro. The court noted that some points about the appointment were not clear. Due to it, the case had been fixed for hearing again.

The court questioned that how Soomro had been appointed as chairman NBP when thousands of eligible bankers were available, he said and asked what the reason behind this decision was.

The NBP’s lawyer adopted the stance that SBP had recommended the name to the federal government. The court sought records from the finance ministry and reserved the decision.