Daily Times

The opposition parties are all set to give the Punjab government a tough time when it comes to the new budget in the Fiscal year 2021-22 (FY 2021-22).

According to sources Hamza Shehbaz has come forth with two committees in order to begin communications with the rest of the parties in the opposition.

The political committee is being led by Malik Nadeem Kamran, and the league committee by Rana Mashhood.

The committee also includes Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Iftikhar Charhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Manazir Hussain Ranjha along with Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Bilal Yaseen, Uzma Bukhari and Malik Ahmed Khan.

Hamza Shehbaz has also given the PMLN leaders directions on cutting off from the assembly, and will personally contact Pakistan People’s Party for its support.