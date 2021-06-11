KP records steady decline in coronavirus prevalence rate



The prevalence rate of coronavirus was on the steady decrease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as on Friday the rate dropped to its minimum level of 2.3%, a report from the Health Department said.

The report said numbers of active cases of coronavirus infection dropped to 3,725 in the province. During the last seven days, the prevalence rate of coronavirus in 31 districts of the province remained at 4 percent while the ratio of positive cases recorded from 5% to 7%.

It said 9,757 medical tests were conducted the other day and there were only 760 coronavirus patients under treatment at different hospitals of the province.

As per the details provided by the three big hospitals of Peshawar including LRH, KTH and HMC, there were 271 patients admitted at these hospitals, out of which 22 were on ventilators.