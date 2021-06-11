Foreign reserves rise 1.22pc to $23.58bn:

The foreign exchange reserves of the country increased by $283.80 million (+1.22 percent) to $23,577.90 million by the week ended June 4, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $23,294.10 million by a week earlier ended May 28, 2021. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose 1.74 percent ($281.30 million) to $16,414.9 million, on a weekly basis as compared with $16,133.6 million recorded on May 28. According to the central bank, the rise came on the back of receipt of Water and Power Development Authority’s (Wapda) Green Eurobond proceeds amounting to $499 million. Likewise, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased by $2.50 million (+o.03 percent) to $7,160.50 million by the week ended May 28, 2021 as compared with $7,153.9 million a week ago. Likewise, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased by $6.60 million (o.09 percent) to $7,163 million by the week ended June 04, 2021 as compared with $7,160.50 million a week ago.













