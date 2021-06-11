ECC okays $70m more to achieve June Covid vaccination target

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved additional funds of $70 million for achieving the Covid-19 vaccination target for the month of June.

The ECC met here in the chair of Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday and expressed the government’s commitment to provide $1.1 billion for procurement of Covid-19 Vaccine for achieving the vaccination target (minimum 45 million and maximum 65 million) till December 2021.

The ECC in its meeting of May 31st 2021 had already approved $ 130 million (Rs20 billion) for procuring the vaccine for the month of June 2021. However, due to the increased target of vaccination by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), another $50 million were required in addition to the already approved amount for the month of June 2021. The ECC approved the additional funds of $70 million for achieving the vaccination target for the month of June 2021. Vaccine procurement is currently the responsibility of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The ECC allowed the amendments in three SROs (SRO 235 (1) 2020, 236 (1)/2020 and 237(1) 2020), dated 20th March 2020, issued by the Revenue Division to facilitate the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for the import of Covid-19 medical and diagnostic equipment.

The forum approved the request of the Economic Affairs Division to proceed with the formal request for availing the G-20 Debt Relief for the extended period, July-December 2021. The ECC also permitted the signing of MoUs with bilateral creditors in terms of the prevailing rules and regulations.

The ECC approved 14 technical supplementary grants, including: Rs629.203 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for discharging the liabilities of Prime Minister’s fee reimbursement scheme for less developed areas during the current financial year; Rs378 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for meeting its various important requirements; Rs1,162.745 million for the Finance Division for the payment of the annual maintenance fee of System Application Product (SAP) software licences and for purchases of SAP software licences; Rs338.637 million for the Finance Division to meet the various budgetary requirements of Department of Auditor General of Pakistan under different heads of accounts; and Rs350 million for the Controller General of Accounts for payments under the Prime Minister’s Package to the families of government employees who die in service and leave encashment.

The ECC also approved: Rs74.135 million for meeting the marketing expenses of incentive scheme of home remittances; Rs505 million for Housing and Works Division for the repair and maintenance of different government buildings; Rs22.176 million for the Ministry of Human Rights for meeting various employee related expenses; Rs37.423 million for the Industries and Production Division for meeting various expenses of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

The ECC also approved: Rs82.8 million for the Revenue Division for meeting its various obligatory expenditures; Rs42.9 billion for the Finance Division for ways and means advances availed by the provincial governments; Rs105.490 million for the Ministry of Narcotics Control for the clearance of loans and advances of the martyred and deceased officials of ANF; Rs2 billion for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for meeting the financial requirements of the financially distressed universities; and Rs12.2 million for the Ministry of Climate Change to be given to the Environmental Protection Agency to meet its various expenses.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers for economic affairs, maritime affairs, power and privatisation along with the adviser to the PM on institutional reforms, SAPM on national health services, governor State Bank of Pakistan and federal secretaries of various ministries and divisions.