Gold price slips to Rs94,600 per 10gm

Agencies

The price of gold went up in the international market on Thursday after losing up to 0.70 percent in the early trading during the day.

At 14:15 GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,892.60 an ounce after gaining $3.60 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Wednesday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan decreased to Rs94,600 with a loss of Rs200, as international closing price of gold was up during the Asian trading hours a day earlier as compared to the closing price. The price of yellow metal remained Rs94,800 on Wednesday.

The price of gold took a U-turn following the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. The ECB further noted that it will continue to conduct net asset purchases under Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of $1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022.

