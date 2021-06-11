Rashid Khan sparkles as Lahore Qalandars down Islamabad United in thriller

LAHORE: Rashid Khan was brilliant with the ball and explosive with the bat as the Afghan superstar helped the Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United by five wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Pakistan Super League VI at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. The PSL resumed with a low-scoring game and it was Rashid who stole the show. The Afghan leg-spinner (4-0-9-1) first produced an outstanding spell to restrict Islamabad to a modest total of 143 for nine. Then with his team needing 16 runs off the final over after a middle-order wobble, the 22-year-old player (15 not out, five balls, three fours) rescued Lahore with his fearless shots against medium-pacer Hussain Talat. Rashid, of course, found good support from Tim David (23 not out, 15 balls, 1 four and 1 six) as the two batsmen dragged Lahore over the line for a five-wicket win with their 22-run partnership off eight balls.

Earlier, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner took three wickets, but it was Rashid who came up with yet another stupendous T20 bowling spell. Captain Sohail Akhtar (40, 30 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) set the tone in the Lahore chase, despite losing two wickets at the other end. But after his dismissal in the 13th over, Islamabad were back in the hunt. And when the hugely experienced Mohammad Hafeez (29, 25 balls, 3 fours) fell in the 15th over, the match was evenly poised. But Rashid and Tim David earned the three points for Lahores who have now taken the top position on the points table with the thrilling win.

Earlier, Islamabad would have ended their innings in embarrassing fashion if it wasn’t for the valiant effort from Faheem Ashraf (27, 24 balls, 2 fours and 1 six). Gasping for breath at 80 for six in the 13th over, Ashraf’s composure with the bat in the death overs gave their bowlers something to bowl at. In the end, it wasn’t enough as Lahore survived the last-ball drama to clinch victory.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by five wickets

Islamabad United 143-9, 20 overs (Faheem Ashraf 27; James Faulkner 3-32, Haris Rauf 2-28, Ahmed Daniyal 2-29) vs Lahore Qalandars 144-5, 20 overs (Sohail Akhtar 40, Mohammad Hafeez 29, Tim David 23 not out; Hasan Ali 2-27).

Player of the match – Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars).