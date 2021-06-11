French writer Emmanuel Carrere wins top Spain literature prize

Celebrated French writer Emmanuel Carrere was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias prize for literature on Wednesday, one of the most important awards in the Spanish-speaking world. Carrere, a leading exponent of “autofiction” where writers fictionalise their own lives, is known for a string of books including “L’adversaire” (The Adversary, 2000), “Un Roman Russe” (My Life as a Russian Novel, 2007) and his new hit memoir “Yoga”. In awarding the prize, the jury hailed the 63-year-old Parisian screenwriter and director for his “highly personal work that opens up a new space for expression that blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction”. Over a writing career of nearly 40 years, Carrere has built up a body of work based on self-exploration, which often recounts the lives of others. Such was the case with “L’adversaire” which was based on the life of Jean-Claude Romand, a notorious Frenchman who killed his parents, wife and children after years pretending to be a successful doctor.













